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Lace Up, Grab a Slice and Check Your Mail: It’s a Triple Holiday Friday
First up is National Sneakers Day, a celebration of the athletic shoes we slip on for a casual outing or a morning run. Of course, what you call them may depend on where you grew up. The crew noticed that folks out West tend to say tennis shoes, while East Coasters and plenty of Midwesterners stick with sneakers. Jerry admitted he picked up tennis shoes after moving out here, though whoever created the holiday was clearly a sneakers person.
Whatever you call them, you can celebrate by wearing your favorite pair, dressing them up, decorating them or treating yourself to some new kicks.
Today is also International Beer and Pizza Day. Both get their own days on the calendar, with International Beer Day landing on August 7 and International Pizza Day on February 9, but today the two classics team up for one delicious combo.
Rounding out the lineup is World Post Day, which marks the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union. The organization was founded in Switzerland in 1874 to make mail exchange between countries run more smoothly.
That postal theme set the stage for this week’s pop quiz, with two questions loosely inspired by the word post. Think you know the answers? Give them a shot below.
1) In 1889, the new owners of The Washington Post requested a march for the newspaper’s essay contest award ceremony as part of a campaign to promote the paper. The piece has since become one of the most popular marches in the United States. Who composed The Washington Post March?
A. Francis Scott Key
B. John Philip Sousa
C. Stephen Foster
2) The 2017 political thriller The Post stars Meryl Streep as Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham and Tom Hanks as executive editor Ben Bradlee as the journalists fight to publish the Pentagon Papers. In 1971, the Pentagon Papers were classified documents related to which event?
A. The Iran Contra affair
B. The Vietnam War
C. Watergate
The control room had a few strong opinions of its own, and the answers sparked a friendly battle between the Bs and the Cs. To find out who came out on top and see if you got them right, watch the video above.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 9, 2026
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