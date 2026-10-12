Scream, Simmer and Sizzle: Monday’s Holiday Calendar

If your Monday is already testing your patience, the calendar has you covered. Today, October 12, is International Moment of Frustration Scream Day, which encourages people to step outside at noon universal time and scream at the top of their lungs for 30 seconds to let go of some stress. The catch for the Coachella Valley is that noon universal time landed at 5 a.m. Pacific time, so most of us slept right through it, though our morning crew was more than happy to take a mulligan.

Once the screaming is out of your system, it’s time to eat. Today is also National Gumbo Day, celebrating Louisiana’s state cuisine, a hearty stew built on strongly flavored stock, meat or shellfish and the classic Holy Trinity of celery, bell peppers and onions. It shares the spotlight with National Pulled Pork Day, a nod to the smoky, tender, slow cooked American favorite.

That pork theme carried right into this morning’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz:

1) The traditional dish of pork chops and applesauce briefly became a catchphrase in the early 1970s. In a 1971 episode of the sitcom The Brady Bunch, Peter Brady tries to change his personality by adopting a new accent and repeating the line “pork chops and applesauce” while imitating the voice of which film actor?

A. Cary Grant

B. Clint Eastwood

C. Humphrey Bogart

2) The Battle of Pork Chop Hill refers to a pair of deadly infantry battles that have since become a symbol of the futility of war. The fighting was controversial because a large number of soldiers were killed while fighting over land with no strategic or tactical value. In which war did the Battle of Pork Chop Hill take place?

A. The Civil War

B. The Korean War

C. World War II

Got your answers locked in? Watch the video above to see how you stacked up against the NBC Palm Springs crew, and find out who in the control room needed to grab a pillow and let out a scream of their own.



