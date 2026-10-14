Clean Up Your Act: National Thank Your Cleaner Day Sparks a Squeaky Clean Pop Quiz

Wednesday, October 14, is packed with quirky holidays, and NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen rounded them all up on the morning show for another edition of Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.

First up is National Lowercase Day, a lighthearted holiday that pokes fun at strict grammar rules and celebrates the humble lowercase letter. Jerry fully committed to the theme, with every word on screen showing up in lowercase.

It’s also National Chocolate Covered Insects Day, a celebration of crunchy treats like chocolate dipped crickets and ants. Fans of the snack say the taste and texture compare to chocolate covered popcorn and nuts, though not everyone on set was convinced. You can find these bug based goodies in stores and at the mall, coated in both chocolate and cheese, but at least one anchor politely passed.

Today is also National Thank Your Cleaner Day, a chance to show appreciation for the janitorial and cleaning staff who keep workspaces, schools, hospitals and public buildings safe, hygienic and welcoming. That made “cleaner” the key word for today’s pop quiz, and Jerry came prepared with two questions to put the anchors and the control room to the test.

1) The multimillion selling single “Clean Up Woman” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2021. Which Betty took the classic soul song into the top 10 in 1972?

A) Betty Buckley

B) Betty Everett

C) Betty Wright

2) Mr. Clean, the bald man in the white T shirt, was created in 1957 as the mascot for an all purpose cleaner owned by Procter & Gamble. He goes by Don Limpio in Spain and Mastro Lindo in Italy, but what is he called in the United Kingdom?

A) Flash

B) Scamper

C) Zoom

Think you know the answers? Test your knowledge by watching the video above to see how the morning team did and whether their winning streak stayed spotless.



