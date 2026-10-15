Hashtag Trivia
Say Cheese, Get Grouchy and Love Lucy: Today’s Hashtag Holidays Have It All
Thursday, October 15 is packed with reasons to celebrate, and NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen walked the morning crew through all of them on today’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.
First up is National Cheese Curd Day, a holiday Jerry takes personally as a proud Wisconsin native. The squeaky snack is a Midwest staple, and it also stars in poutine, the Canadian comfort food that piles cheese curds and gravy on top of French fries. If you have never tried it, today might be the day.
It is also National Grouch Day, inspired by Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street. Everyone gets a free pass today to vent, complain and share their pet peeves without judgment, though the crew agreed the grumbling should stay limited to just today.
Rounding out the calendar is National I Love Lucy Day. The iconic sitcom made its debut on this date in 1951 and is still considered one of the greatest television shows of all time. From the famous grape stomping episode to the chaotic candy factory assembly line, Lucy has left plenty of classic moments behind, and Jerry put the crew’s knowledge of the show to the test with two questions.
1) In the I Love Lucy sitcom, what was Lucy’s maiden name before she married Ricky Ricardo?
A. Gronyitz
B. McGillicuddy
C. Slaghoople
2) A life size bronze sculpture of Lucille Ball seated on a park bench, created by Janet and Emanuel Snitkovsky in 1995, has been on display in Palm Springs for years. At what intersection in the city can you sit next to Lucy on this interactive statue?
A. Indian Canyon Drive and East Andreas Road
B. Palm Canyon Drive and Tahquitz Canyon Way
C. North Belardo Road and Museum Way
Think you know your Lucy trivia? Test your knowledge by watching the video above to see how the morning crew did and find out the answers.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2026
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