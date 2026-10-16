Hashtag Trivia
Like a Boss: Jerry Steffen Puts the Crew to the Test on National Boss Day
Friday’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley, packed a lot of celebrating into one segment, and weatherman Jerry Steffen had the morning crew putting their thinking caps on.
First up on the calendar, it’s National Learn a Word Day, which pairs perfectly with National Dictionary Day. The date is no accident, as Noah Webster, known as the father of the American dictionary, was born on this day in 1758. To get viewers started, Jerry shared the Dictionary.com word of the day, sippit, which is a small piece of bread used for dipping into soup, gravy or milk. A crouton counts too, so the next time you order soup, feel free to ask for a sippit on the side.
It’s also Global Cat Day, sponsored by Cats Are Our Community, an organization that advocates for kitties around the world. And rounding out the calendar, it’s National Boss Day, so if you like your boss, today is the day to let them know.
In honor of the holiday, Jerry brought two boss themed questions to the desk. Some of the crew answered with confidence, while others admitted they were going with their gut. Think you can do better? Here are the questions.
1) This song by the British rock band The Who was originally meant to be part of a rock opera, but the Pete Townshend composition went on to become part of the group’s 1971 album Who’s Next. Which track from Who’s Next ends with the lyrics about meeting the new boss, same as the old boss?
A) Baba O’Riley
B) Behind Blue Eyes
C) Won’t Get Fooled Again
2) Jefferson Davis Hogg, better known as Boss Hogg, is a fictional TV character from the 1980s. He’s a county commissioner and political boss with a cigar always in hand, and he serves as the main villain on a show that ran for seven seasons on CBS. Which series is it?
A) The A Team
B) The Dukes of Hazzard
C) Knight Rider
Got your answers locked in? Watch the video above to see how the crew did and find out if you’re a pop quiz boss.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2026
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