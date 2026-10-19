Dork Duds, Clean Desktops and Comfy Chairs: Monday’s Holiday Lineup Is Here

Mondays can be rough, but Jerry Steffen is here to help the Coachella Valley ease into the week with another round of Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.

First up on the calendar for Monday, October 19, is National Dress Like a Dork Day. While researching the day, Jerry found that photos of Steve Urkel kept popping up as the classic example, so if you want to celebrate, you know what to do. Before heading out the door, grab some high water pants, an awkwardly tucked in shirt, a pair of suspenders and maybe even socks with sandals.

It’s also National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day, a reminder that your computer deserves the same tidy treatment as your actual desk. Clear out all those unneeded files cluttering your hard drive, and while you’re at it, consider flipping your keyboard over and giving it a good shake. Fair warning, what falls out might not be pretty.

Rounding out the lineup is International Adjust Your Chair Day, which is all about comfort, good posture and preventing back pain. Take a moment to adjust your seat until it feels just right, because how you sit really does affect your whole day. The crew in the control room may have cozy chairs, though the ones on set apparently leave a little to be desired.

That brings us to today’s keyword for Pop Quiz: chair. Jerry dug up two chair related questions, and the results in the studio were all over the place.

1) In the early 1960s, New York disc jockey William B. Williams noticed that Benny Goodman was known as the King of Swing and Duke Ellington was known as the Duke, so he decided another popular singer deserved a title of his own. Which performer did Williams nickname the Chairman of the Board?

A) Bing Crosby

B) Elvis Presley

C) Frank Sinatra

2) This Beatles song features lyrics inspired by an extramarital affair John Lennon was involved in during the mid 1960s. In the song, the singer recalls a woman inviting him in and telling him to sit anywhere, only for him to look around and realize there wasn’t a chair in sight. Which Beatles song is it?

A) I Should Have Known Better

B) Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

C) We Can Work It Out

Think you know the answers? Test your knowledge by watching the video above to see how you stack up against the NBC Palm Springs crew, because only one person in the control room got the second question right.



