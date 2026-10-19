Hashtag Trivia
Dork Duds, Clean Desktops and Comfy Chairs: Monday’s Holiday Lineup Is Here
Mondays can be rough, but Jerry Steffen is here to help the Coachella Valley ease into the week with another round of Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.
First up on the calendar for Monday, October 19, is National Dress Like a Dork Day. While researching the day, Jerry found that photos of Steve Urkel kept popping up as the classic example, so if you want to celebrate, you know what to do. Before heading out the door, grab some high water pants, an awkwardly tucked in shirt, a pair of suspenders and maybe even socks with sandals.
It’s also National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day, a reminder that your computer deserves the same tidy treatment as your actual desk. Clear out all those unneeded files cluttering your hard drive, and while you’re at it, consider flipping your keyboard over and giving it a good shake. Fair warning, what falls out might not be pretty.
Rounding out the lineup is International Adjust Your Chair Day, which is all about comfort, good posture and preventing back pain. Take a moment to adjust your seat until it feels just right, because how you sit really does affect your whole day. The crew in the control room may have cozy chairs, though the ones on set apparently leave a little to be desired.
That brings us to today’s keyword for Pop Quiz: chair. Jerry dug up two chair related questions, and the results in the studio were all over the place.
1) In the early 1960s, New York disc jockey William B. Williams noticed that Benny Goodman was known as the King of Swing and Duke Ellington was known as the Duke, so he decided another popular singer deserved a title of his own. Which performer did Williams nickname the Chairman of the Board?
A) Bing Crosby
B) Elvis Presley
C) Frank Sinatra
2) This Beatles song features lyrics inspired by an extramarital affair John Lennon was involved in during the mid 1960s. In the song, the singer recalls a woman inviting him in and telling him to sit anywhere, only for him to look around and realize there wasn’t a chair in sight. Which Beatles song is it?
A) I Should Have Known Better
B) Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)
C) We Can Work It Out
Think you know the answers? Test your knowledge by watching the video above to see how you stack up against the NBC Palm Springs crew, because only one person in the control room got the second question right.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 19, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
🚧 Tropical Storm Rachel left its mark on Highway 111. Caltrans crews are working on a $4.2 million emergency repair project near North Shore after flooding and washouts damaged the roadway along the Salton Sea. Repairs are underway weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Crooker Drive and Vanderveer Road. There’s no word yet on when the work will be complete. #SaltonSea #Highway111 #TropicalStormRachel #Caltrans #CoachellaValley
☕️ Social Time: dressing up for Halloween this year? If so, what’s your costume?
More than 1,000 runners and walkers took on the “World’s Toughest 6K” at the 39th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge! 🏃♀️🏃♂️ Cathedral City’s Amelio Chio claimed the overall win in 28:08, while Jade Belzberg took first place in the women’s division with a time of 30:42. Local athletes from across the Coachella Valley also made their mark on the challenging course! #PalmSprings #TramRoadChallenge #CoachellaValley #Running #RoadRace NBCPalmSprings
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Damian Walls extending the play for the TD, 2) Aiden Pope with the 100 yard pick-six, 3) Adam Tremper breaking tackles for the TD, 4) Trey Boulton snagging the contested catch, or 5) Devin Session with the TD throw on the run #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
We’re in Palm Desert this morning as demonstrators gather for the No Kings rally, joining a nationwide day of protests and calls for political accountability. We’re talking with people at the rally about why they’re here and what they hope their voices will accomplish. Events are taking place across the country, with organizers also encouraging voter participation ahead of the election. Follow NBC Palm Springs for more voices and scenes from today’s rally. #NBCPalmSprings #PalmDesert #NoKings #CoachellaValley #Protest CommunityVoices
We’re in Cathedral City this morning for the No Kings: Vote Early event, joining communities across the country focused on getting voters to the polls. We’re talking with people here about why they came out and what motivated them to participate. Nearly 3,000 events are taking place nationwide to encourage early voting and civic engagement. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for local voices and perspectives from today’s event. #NBCPalmSprings #CathedralCity #NoKings #VoteEarly #CoachellaValley CommunityVoices
“NO KINGS: VOTE EARLY”: Residents gathered at Palm Springs City Hall for the “No Kings: Vote Early” event, sharing what brought them out and why making their voices heard matters. #NoKings #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #VoteEarly #civicengagement
Meet Gavin, aka “Banana Boy”! The Coachella Valley Firebirds fan favorite stopped by Very Caliente to share how his love of Fortnite inspired his iconic Peely costume — and his signature dance to “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” on the jumbotron. And yes, we finally got to see the face behind the banana! #NBCPalmSprings #VeryCaliente #CVFirebirds #BananaBoy #CoachellaValley
The #NorteFire is spreading near San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente. Fire crews are working to contain the blaze as conditions develop. Stay tuned to NBC Palm Springs for updates. #NorteFire #SouthernCalifornia #Wildfire #SanJuanCapistrano SanClemente NBCPalmSprings
Strong winds are expected across Southern California today, with speeds reaching 25 to 35 mph. Officials warn of possible falling trees, downed power lines and hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. Southern California Edison says emergency crews will be on standby for possible power outages. If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911. #SouthernCalifornia #CoachellaValley #WindAdvisory #PowerOutage #SouthernCaliforniaEdison NBCPalmSprings