Suspenders, Sweet Fruit and a Side of Chef Trivia on Today’s Holiday Calendar

Tuesday, October 20 is packed with holidays, and NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen kicked off the morning by walking viewers through a few of the quirkiest ones on the calendar during the Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.

First up is National Brandied Fruit Day, which celebrates the old tradition of preserving fresh fruit with sugar and brandy. The practice goes back to 17th century Europe, when people needed a way to make summer harvests last without refrigeration.

It’s also National Suspenders Day. Suspenders were invented in 1820, and by the late 1800s and early 1900s men were wearing pants cut so high at the waist that belts just weren’t practical.

Rounding out the list is National Chef’s Day, a salute to everyone who whips up our breakfasts, lunches and dinners. The day is also used to teach kids about healthy eating, and chefs became the theme for this morning’s pop quiz.

Jerry put the anchors and the control room to the test with two chef questions. Think you know the answers? Give them a try below.

1) McElroy, often called just Chef, was a fictional character on the animated sitcom South Park during the show’s first several seasons. The character was partly inspired by a 1970s soul singer who also provided Chef’s voice. Who was it?

A) Barry White

B) Isaac Hayes

C) Stevie Wonder

2) The Grammy Hall of Fame song “Hey, Good Lookin’” is considered one of the greatest songs in country music history, known for its playful double meaning opening line. Which country music pioneer wrote and recorded the 1951 standard?

A) Bill Monroe

B) Hank Williams

C) Jimmie Rodgers

Let’s just say not everyone in the studio walked away with a perfect score, and at least one winning streak may have come to an end. Watch the video above to find out the answers and see how the NBC Palm Springs team did.



