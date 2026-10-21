Great Scott! Nachos, Pumpkin Cheesecake and a Trip Back to the Future on Today’s Pop Quiz

Wednesday, Oct. 21 is packed with reasons to celebrate, and Jerry Steffen kicked things off on this morning’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.

First up is International Day of the Nacho. National Nacho Day doesn’t come around until Nov. 6, but today the whole world gets to celebrate. The cheesy snack was created back in 1943 by Ignacio Anaya, whose nickname happened to be Nacho, so the name makes perfect sense. Melted cheese on top of tortilla chips is hard to beat, and extra jalapeños are encouraged if you like it spicy.

It’s also National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day. With Halloween only 10 days away, a slice might be just the thing to get you in the spooky spirit, though not everyone in the studio is sold on mixing pumpkin pie and cheesecake into one dessert.

The biggest celebration of the day, however, is Back to the Future Day. Oct. 21, 2015 is the date Marty McFly, Doc Brown and Jennifer Parker traveled to in the 1989 film Back to the Future Part II, which makes today the perfect excuse for a movie marathon. To mark the occasion, Jerry put the morning crew to the test with two questions straight out of Hill Valley.

1) The flux capacitor is the fictional device that makes time travel possible in the 1985 film Back to the Future. According to the movie, the time machine has to hit 88 miles per hour, but the flux capacitor also has to produce an enormous amount of energy. How much?

A) 1.21 gigawatts

B) 2.71 gigawatts

C) 3.14 gigawatts

2) During the Enchantment Under the Sea dance scene in Back to the Future, Michael J. Fox’s character Marty McFly takes the stage in place of an injured guitarist and introduces a tune that’s considered an oldie where he comes from. What 1958 rock song does McFly play in 1955?

A) Blue Suede Shoes

B) Johnny B. Goode

C) Rock Around the Clock

Think you know your Back to the Future trivia? Test your knowledge by watching the video above to see if you got them right, and find out how the morning crew and the control room did.