Hashtag Trivia
Pretzels, Nuts and ALL CAPS: Thursday’s Holidays Are Worth Shouting About
Thursday, Oct. 22 is packed with reasons to celebrate, and NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen walked through all of them in this morning’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.
First up is National Eat a Pretzel Day, which Jerry declared the unofficial holiday of Stanley Hudson, the pretzel loving character from the TV sitcom The Office who lives for the free office park pretzels and their 18 different toppings.
It’s also National Nut Day, a celebration of healthy eating habits and the protein packed snacks behind them. Peanuts in the shell and cashews both got votes on set, though Jerry pointed out that botanically speaking, peanuts are actually legumes and pistachios are the seeds of a fruit. We all still call them nuts anyway.
Rounding out the day is National Caps Lock Day, a lighthearted jab at those who text everything in capital letters. Consider this your friendly reminder to lower your case.
That brings us to the pop quiz. Test your knowledge, then watch the video above to find out how you did.
1) The toggle button on a computer keyboard that keeps every letter typing in uppercase traces back to mechanical typewriters in 1914. How did typists turn on all caps mode on those typewriters during most of the 20th century?
A. Flip upper switch
B. Push shift lock button
C. Tap F4 key
2) One of the biggest selling albums of 2021 is titled SOUR. While the album name is stylized in all caps, all 11 of its tracks, including the hit singles “brutal,” “traitor” and “good 4 u,” are presented in lowercase letters. Which singer is behind this multimillion selling album?
A. Gracie Abrams
B. Olivia Rodrigo
C. Taylor Swift
Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz returns Friday morning on NBC Palm Springs, so keep it here, and feel free to celebrate in ALL CAPS today.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2026
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