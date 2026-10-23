Croctober, iPods and Late Night Legends: Test Your Talk Show Smarts With Jerry’s Holiday Pop Quiz

It’s Friday, October 23, and the calendar is packed with things to celebrate. Jerry Steffen kicked off this morning’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley, with Manny back at the desk after some time away, and the two wasted no time diving into the day’s quirkiest holidays.

First up is National iPod Day, marking the day Apple introduced the very first iPod back in 2001 with the promise of carrying a thousand songs in your pocket. The little music player had a long run before Apple discontinued the final model on May 10, 2022, though plenty of people still have one tucked away in a drawer somewhere, and some are still using theirs.

Today is also National Croc Day, started by fans of the famously comfy foam clogs. It’s part of a monthlong celebration known as Croctober. Crocs remain a hot topic, however, with fans praising the comfort and critics pointing to the look, especially when paired with white socks. Let’s just say not everyone at the desk is hoping to find a pair under the tree this Christmas.

Rounding out the day is National TV Talk Show Host Day, celebrated on the birthday of Johnny Carson, the king of late night. The day honors talk show hosts from the early days of Joe Franklin all the way to Jimmy Kimmel, and it set the stage for this morning’s pop quiz.

Jerry put two late night questions to Manny and the crew in the control room. Think you know your talk show history? Give them a shot.

1) Late Night with David Letterman aired on NBC from 1982 to 1993. Which of these celebrity guests appeared on both the very first and very last episodes of the Late Show with David Letterman?

A) Bill Murray

B) Marv Albert

C) Regis Philbin

2) The Tonight Show has aired on NBC for the last 72 years, with Jimmy Fallon serving as host since 2014. Which comedian was the very first host of The Tonight Show when it debuted on September 27, 1954?

A) Jack Paar

B) Johnny Carson

C) Steve Allen

The control room had plenty of opinions, and the guesses were all over the board. Want to know who got it right? Watch the video above to test your knowledge and find out the answers.