Hashtag Trivia
Croctober, iPods and Late Night Legends: Test Your Talk Show Smarts With Jerry’s Holiday Pop Quiz
It’s Friday, October 23, and the calendar is packed with things to celebrate. Jerry Steffen kicked off this morning’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley, with Manny back at the desk after some time away, and the two wasted no time diving into the day’s quirkiest holidays.
First up is National iPod Day, marking the day Apple introduced the very first iPod back in 2001 with the promise of carrying a thousand songs in your pocket. The little music player had a long run before Apple discontinued the final model on May 10, 2022, though plenty of people still have one tucked away in a drawer somewhere, and some are still using theirs.
Today is also National Croc Day, started by fans of the famously comfy foam clogs. It’s part of a monthlong celebration known as Croctober. Crocs remain a hot topic, however, with fans praising the comfort and critics pointing to the look, especially when paired with white socks. Let’s just say not everyone at the desk is hoping to find a pair under the tree this Christmas.
Rounding out the day is National TV Talk Show Host Day, celebrated on the birthday of Johnny Carson, the king of late night. The day honors talk show hosts from the early days of Joe Franklin all the way to Jimmy Kimmel, and it set the stage for this morning’s pop quiz.
Jerry put two late night questions to Manny and the crew in the control room. Think you know your talk show history? Give them a shot.
1) Late Night with David Letterman aired on NBC from 1982 to 1993. Which of these celebrity guests appeared on both the very first and very last episodes of the Late Show with David Letterman?
A) Bill Murray
B) Marv Albert
C) Regis Philbin
2) The Tonight Show has aired on NBC for the last 72 years, with Jimmy Fallon serving as host since 2014. Which comedian was the very first host of The Tonight Show when it debuted on September 27, 1954?
A) Jack Paar
B) Johnny Carson
C) Steve Allen
The control room had plenty of opinions, and the guesses were all over the board. Want to know who got it right? Watch the video above to test your knowledge and find out the answers.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
As Palm Springs Pride organizers prepare for the annual celebration, one local organization is questioning the reasons why they won’t be allowed to participate. Our @newsbyalondra has the full story in the 5,6 and 11 p.m newscast.
The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding three city council candidate forums ahead of the November Election. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com to hear from the President of the Chamber of Commerce who breaks down what residents should know about what they can expect from these forums. #coachellavalley #elections2026 #localnews #citycouncil #candidateforum
Small mistake or a matter of transparency? What’s your take? Drop a comment below 👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #desertrecreationdistrict #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
Engineering students craft a robot that takes down a 4x4 Rubik's Cube in less than 10-seconds.
Watch a gargantuan, 5.7-mile-long train nab a world record as it disappears over the horizon!
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you do yoga?
When we took a closer look at the Desert Recreation District, the numbers and details just didn’t line up. What are your thoughts on this? Drop your take in the comments👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #desertrecreationdistrict #nbcpalmsprings
Your face may reveal more than you think. Researchers developed AI that analyzes facial photos for clues about biological age and cancer survival. Potentially a future tool to help doctors? 🥼
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Giveaway: 3-4 minutes of air time on Talking with Thalia!
🧛♂️ The Count is in the Coachella Valley! Kevin Mann is back with a new Mann on the Aisle review teaser, taking a bite out of Dracula at Revolution Stage Company! 🩸🎭 Will this production leave him spellbound or thirsty for more? Stay tuned for the full review! #MannOnTheAisle #Dracula #RevolutionStageCompany #TheatreReview #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings