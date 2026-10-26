Howl, Carve and Saddle Up: Monday Brings Pumpkins, Wolves and Mules to the Holiday Calendar

Mondays are tough enough, but NBC Palm Springs meteorologist Jerry Steffen didn’t go easy on the morning crew with this week’s first Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Control the Valley.

Monday, October 26, 2026, is National Pumpkin Day, the perfect excuse to carve a jack o’ lantern, roast the seeds and light it up ahead of Halloween. Tonight is also Howl at the Moon Night, which raises awareness about wolves while fitting right in with the spooky season. The holiday even inspired a few mysterious howls from somewhere in the control room, though nobody is owning up to it just yet.

It’s also National Mule Day, which dates back to October 26, 1785, when Spain’s King Carlos III gifted George Washington a Spanish donkey named Royal Gift. The donkey was meant to serve as breeding stock to help improve American agriculture.

In honor of the day, Jerry brought two mule themed questions that sent the anchors and control room crew guessing. Think you can do better? Here’s your chance.

1) “Mule Skinner Blues” is a classic country song written in 1930 and recorded by a long list of artists since, including Jerry Reed, José Feliciano and Dolly Parton. Which early country music pioneer composed and first recorded the song?

A) Jimmie Rodgers

B) Ramblin’ Jack Elliott

C) Woody Guthrie

2) “Francis” is a 1950 comedy film starring Donald O’Connor as Second Lieutenant Peter Sterling, who is rescued by a mule after being caught behind enemy lines in Burma during World War II. What makes Francis the mule so unique?

A) He can become invisible

B) He can talk

C) He can time travel

Test your knowledge and watch the video above to find out how the crew did and see the answers revealed. And if you need a way to celebrate tonight, a Moscow mule might just do the trick.



