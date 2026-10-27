Brews, Black Cats and a Bell Jar Mystery: Test Your Holiday Smarts With Jerry Steffen

Tuesday morning brought plenty to celebrate on the NBC Palm Springs Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 is American Beer Day. The holiday celebrates pale ales, cream ales, traditional lagers and just about any other brew, as long as it is made in the U.S.A. Jerry Steffen did a little homework on the top-selling beers state by state and found that Californians reach for Corona, New Jersey favors Guinness, and his home state of Wisconsin sticks with Miller Lite, which makes sense since that is where it has been brewed.

It is also National Black Cat Day, a chance to set the record straight on all those myths tying black cats to bad luck and the supernatural. Jerry once owned a black cat himself and says they are great pets, not supernatural at all, though they can be a little mischievous. His once managed to lock him out of the house, and that is a long story for another day.

Tuesday also marks Sylvia Plath Day. The talented and troubled poet was born on this day in 1932 and is credited with advancing confessional poetry, a style of writing built around the poet’s own personal experiences. In her honor, Jerry put together two Sylvia Plath questions for the crew.

Think you know your literature and your pop music? Here are this morning’s questions.

1: Poet Sylvia Plath wrote just one novel, a book drawn closely from her own life that paralleled her descent into mental illness. When it debuted in 1963, only weeks before her death, she released it under the pen name Victoria Lucas. What is the name of this novel?

A) The Bell Jar

B) Girl, Interrupted

C) The Virgin Suicides

2: Several songs have been inspired by Sylvia Plath, from artists like Lady Gaga and the Bangles. One of the more recent is the 2019 song “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have,” which appeared on the album “Norman Rockwell.” Who is the artist?

A) Halsey

B) Lana Del Rey

C) Lorde

Did the crew get them right, and did you? Watch the video above to test your knowledge and find out the answers.



