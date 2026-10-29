Hashtag Trivia
Purrfect Timing: Cats, Hermits and the Internet’s Very First Typo Take Over Thursday’s Holiday Calendar
Thursday, October 29 is packed with reasons to celebrate, and NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen has the rundown on all of them in this morning’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz.
First up is International Internet Day, which marks the date in 1969 when the very first electronic message was sent over the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network. The plan was to send the word LOGIN, though the system crashed after just two letters, so the internet’s first message ever was simply LO. Keep that in mind the next time your page takes a few extra seconds to load.
If all that screen time has you feeling overwhelmed, National Hermit Day might be the holiday for you. It’s a day to step away from everyone, log off social media and enjoy a little peace and quiet.
Rounding out the calendar is National Cat Day. While cats get several days of celebration throughout the year, this one honors felines of all kinds, with a focus on raising awareness for homeless and shelter cats and encouraging adoption. Looking to spend some time with a few furry friends? The valley’s Cat Cafe, with locations in Palm Springs and Palm Desert, is always an option.
That brings us to today’s keyword, cat, and two pop quiz questions for the cat lovers out there. Our morning crew took their best guesses, and let’s just say the control room had some work to do. Think you can do better? Test your knowledge below, then watch the video to find out the answers.
1) One of singer and songwriter Al Stewart’s biggest hits is the 1976 Billboard top ten single “Year of the Cat.” While the song’s title was borrowed from a Vietnamese astrological sign, its opening stanza was inspired by the 1942 film “Casablanca.” Aside from Humphrey Bogart, which other “Casablanca” star gets a name drop in the song?
A) Claude Rains
B) Ingrid Bergman
C) Peter Lorre
2) The fun, energetic and at times oblivious redheaded character Cat Valentine first appeared as a student at Hollywood Arts in the Nickelodeon sitcom “Victorious,” followed by one season of the comedy “Sam & Cat.” Which actress played Cat Valentine for five seasons on Nickelodeon?
A) Ariana Grande
B) Selena Gomez
C) Victoria Justice
Got your answers locked in? Watch the video to see how you did, and if you’re feeling inspired, today is the perfect day to adopt a kitty of your own.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 29, 2026
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