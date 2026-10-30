Tricks, Treats and Expired Eats: Jerry Steffen Serves Up a Spooky Pop Quiz

Halloween is just one sleep away, and the NBC Palm Springs morning crew is already in full costume mode, with Thalia and Manny flashing their best rested witch faces and the control room breaking out a lightsaber for the occasion.

Weatherman Jerry Steffen kicked off this week’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz with a lineup of observances that are almost all Halloween adjacent. First up is Haunted Refrigerator Night, the perfect excuse to dig through the back of your fridge and toss anything that has long outlived its shelf life. Jerry’s rule of thumb is simple, if you can’t tell whether it’s meat or cake, or if it’s starting to look a little fuzzy, it’s time for it to go.

Today is also National Candy Corn Day. According to Jerry, the classic Halloween treat was invented in the late 1800s and was originally marketed as chicken feed, a nod to rural life and autumn colors.

With bags of candy on the horizon, it’s also Sugar Addiction Awareness Day, a good reminder for parents to limit the loot once trick or treating wraps up.

Rounding out the calendar is Creative Funeral Day, a slightly morbid invitation to think about how you’d like to be remembered. That holiday also set the theme for today’s pop quiz, with two questions all about funerals.

Think you know your funeral trivia? Give these a shot.

1) This celebrity is known for several humorous, paradoxical sayings, including that the future isn’t what it used to be, that you can observe a lot just by watching, and that you should always go to other people’s funerals or they won’t come to yours. Who is it?

A. Dolly Parton

B. Rodney Dangerfield

C. Yogi Berra

2) Elton John’s “Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding” is a medley of two songs written by Elton and Bernie Taupin. The 11 minute opus opens with an almost six minute instrumental that Elton composed while imagining the kind of music he’d want played at his own funeral. The track was recorded in 1973 as part of which Elton John album?

A. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

B. Honky Château

C. Madman Across the Water

Did you get them right? Watch the video above to test your knowledge and see how the NBC Palm Springs crew did. One hint, at least one person’s witchcraft didn’t quite work out.

Happy Halloween Eve from all of us at NBC Palm Springs!



