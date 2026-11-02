Psychic Hunches, Deviled Eggs and Going in Circles: Your Monday Holiday Lineup

Monday, November 2 is packing quite a lineup of unofficial holidays, and NBC Palm Springs meteorologist Jerry Steffen is here to walk us through all of them in this week’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz.

First up is National Practice Being a Psychic Day, a chance to tap into that sixth sense some people believe we all naturally have. The morning crew was feeling confident their intuition would carry them through the quiz, though whether that held up is something you’ll have to see for yourself.

It’s also National Deviled Egg Day, celebrating the party favorite made by halving hard boiled eggs, mashing the yolks with mayo, mustard, vinegar and spices, then piling that mixture right back in. The verdict in the studio was unanimous, deviled eggs are delicious.

Rounding out the calendar is National Look for Circles Day, which encourages kids to spot and appreciate circles everywhere they go, from nature to street signs. That made circles the keyword for today’s pop quiz, with Jerry serving up two questions, one from the music charts and one from the map.

Think you know the answers? Watch the video to see how you stacked up against the morning crew.

1) One of the biggest songs of 2019 was the worldwide, Billboard chart topping hit “Circles,” a multimillion selling single about a love that keeps looping back on itself. Which recording artist released it?

A) Drake

B) Macklemore

C) Post Malone

2) The Arctic Circle is one of Earth’s two polar circles and the northern counterpart to the Antarctic Circle. Eight countries have land or territory within the Arctic Circle, but which of these countries does not?

A) Finland

B) Latvia

C) The United States

Did your psychic powers come through? Watch the video above to find out if you went two for two, or if you’re running in circles.



