Hashtag Trivia
Pocket Change, Tired Clichés and a Ballot Box Brain Teaser on Today’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar
It’s Tuesday, November 3, and NBC Palm Springs meteorologist Jerry Steffen is back with another round of Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, the morning show segment that takes a quick break from the news to celebrate the quirkier side of the calendar.
First up is National Give Someone a Dollar Day, a holiday all about small acts of kindness and the chance to start a chain reaction of paying it forward. Jerry came prepared, pulling out a dollar bill for the anchor desk, and the Thalia said the plan is to keep the kindness going by handing it off to someone else.
Today is also National Cliché Day, a nod to those tired phrases we all lean on a little too often. Think it is what it is, at the end of the day and everything happens for a reason, which rank among the most overused clichés out there. The team tossed in a few favorites of their own, including time flies when you’re having fun, which seemed fitting for the segment.
Of course, the biggest date on the calendar today is Election Day. If you’ve noticed a few political ads on TV or a mailbox stuffed with campaign flyers lately, you’re not alone. NBC Palm Springs will have election coverage throughout the day, and in the meantime, election served as the key word for this morning’s pop quiz.
Jerry put two election questions to the team. Think you know the answers? Give them a try below.
1) On November 3, 1948, the day after Election Day, an incorrect banner headline appeared in the earliest editions of the Chicago Daily Tribune, claiming President Harry Truman had lost his bid to stay in the White House. Which headline did Truman famously hold up for the press after winning that election?
A) Dewey Defeats Truman
B) Humphrey Hits Homer
C) Wallace Wins White House
2) During John Lennon’s famous 1969 bed protests for peace, an acquaintance asked him to write a campaign song based on the slogan come together, join the party. The campaign song never came to be, but a reworked version of Come Together became a number one hit for The Beatles later that year. Which unsuccessful candidate for California governor inspired the song?
A) Abbie Hoffman
B) Jane Fonda
C) Timothy Leary
Want to see how the morning team did? Watch the video above to find out the answers and test your own knowledge.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 3, 2026
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