Hashtag Trivia
Treasure, Treats and Tiny Ovens: Wednesday’s Holidays Are Pure Sweetness
Wednesday, November 4 is packed with fun on this week’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, and NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen is serving up history, nostalgia and plenty of sugar.
First up is International King Tut Day. On this date in 1922, British archaeologist Howard Carter and his team discovered the tomb of the ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings. Unlike most royal tombs, which were raided in ancient times, King Tut’s tomb sat largely untouched for about 3,000 years and held roughly 5,000 artifacts, making it one of the most remarkable finds in history.
Wednesday is also a celebration of the Easy Bake Oven, the small oven for kids that originally used an incandescent light bulb as its heat source to bake desserts. The morning show crew swapped memories of whipping up brownies and little chocolate cakes, and while the results may not win any baking awards, they are edible.
Rounding out the day is National Candy Day, celebrated four days after Halloween so people can keep enjoying their sweets, that is, if there is anything left. If your stash is running low, now is a good time to hit the stores, since leftover Halloween candy is often marked down to half price.
Candy was the key word for this week’s Pop Quiz, and Jerry put the team to the test with two multiple choice questions. Think you know the answers? Give them a try below, then watch the video to see how you did.
1) The song “I Want Candy” is one of the best examples of pop music’s use of a Bo Diddley beat. The Strangeloves were the first act to take it into Billboard’s top ten back in 1965, though several other versions followed. Which band scored a hit with a New Wave version of “I Want Candy” in 1982?
A. Bow Wow Wow
B. The Icicle Works
C. Kajagoogoo
2) John Candy’s first major hit movie was The Blues Brothers in 1980, where he played police officer Burton Mercer, who attends a Blues Brothers concert planning to arrest the band after their performance. While waiting in the venue, Mercer orders a drink for himself and two fellow officers. What does he order?
A. A Fuzzy Navel
B. A Harvey Wallbanger
C. An Orange Whip
Watch the video to find out the answers and see whether the NBC Palm Springs control room crew got them right.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 4, 2026
NBC Palm SpringsHashtagHolidayTrivia
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