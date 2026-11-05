Pass Go, Grab a Donut and Let the Guys Cook: It’s a Holiday Triple Play

Thursday, Nov. 5 is packing three celebrations into one day, and Jerry Steffen rolled the dice on all of them during this morning’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz.

First up is National Men Make Dinner Day, which always falls on the first Thursday of November. It comes with a few ground rules, too. Barbecue, leftovers and takeout are off the table, he has to do his own grocery shopping, the main dish needs at least four ingredients and he’s on the hook for cleaning up every last dish. So if the grill master in your house was planning on burgers, he may want to rethink that plan

It’s also National Donut Day, a celebration that traces back to 1938. The morning crew got into a friendly debate over whether a jelly donut still counts as a donut if it isn’t shaped like a ring. Jerry made the call that it absolutely does, though his own pick is the classic chocolate glazed.

Rounding out the day is International Play Monopoly Day. The iconic board game is now 91 years old, and the crew joked that some families are probably still finishing up a game they started back then. Fans know a round can stretch on for hours, sometimes even days.

To celebrate, Jerry put the studio to the test with two Monopoly questions. Think you know the board as well as you think you do? Give these a try.

1) Properties on the Monopoly board, like St. Charles Place and Baltic Avenue, were named after real locations in which city?

A. Atlantic City, New Jersey

B. Las Vegas, Nevada

C. New York, New York

2) Of all the tokens that have come with the game over the decades, which two are the only Monopoly markers that have been available every year of the game’s 91 year run?

A. The boot and the iron

B. The race car and the top hat

C. The thimble and the wheelbarrow

Want to know if you’d pass Go or head straight to jail? Watch the video above to see how the morning crew did and find out the answers.



