Objection! It’s National Love Your Lawyer Day on Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz

Friday, November 6, is packed on the holiday calendar, and NBC Palm Springs meteorologist Jerry Steffen is here to make sure you celebrate every one of them.

First up is National Jersey Day, and no, it has nothing to do with the Garden State. Everyone is encouraged to show some team spirit by wearing their favorite jersey, T-shirt or hat.

It’s also National Nachos Day, one of several nacho celebrations throughout the year. The beloved appetizer traces back to Ignacio Anaya, who went by the nickname Nacho, and first whipped up the dish in Mexico in 1943.

Rounding out the day is National Love Your Lawyer Day, observed every first Friday in November. The day was established in 2001 by the American Lawyers Public Image Association, so maybe hold off on those lawyer jokes for at least one day.

To honor the legal profession, Jerry brought two lawyer themed questions to the NBC Palm Springs morning crew. Think you know the answers? Take your best guess, then watch the video to see how you stack up against the team.

1) Phil Hartman was a comedian, actor and voice actor who brought two characters to life on the animated series The Simpsons. One was washed up actor Troy McClure. The other was a shady, egotistical, ambulance chasing lawyer by what name?

A) Joe Quimby

B) Lenny Leonard

C) Lionel Hutz

2) Lawyers in Love is a Billboard Top 10 album that sold millions of copies. It’s best known for the songs Tender Is the Night, For a Rocker and its title track. Which of these artists recorded the album?

A) David Crosby

B) Jackson Browne

C) Warren Zevon

Did you ace it, or did the questions leave you stumped? Watch the video above to find out, and give the lawyer in your life a little extra love today.



