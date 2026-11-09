Hashtag Trivia
Chaos, Scrapple and Freedom: Your Monday Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz
Mondays can feel a little unpredictable, and as it turns out, there is a holiday for that. NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen opened the week with another edition of the Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, a quick break in the morning newscast to have some fun and get your brain going.
Monday, November 9, 2026 is National Chaos Never Dies Day, a reminder that daily life will always come with some mess and unpredictability. Rather than stressing over every little disruption, the day encourages people to accept the chaos, laugh at the unexpected and stop trying to control everything. The anchor desk agreed that sounds a lot like a regular day in a newsroom.
It is also National Scrapple Day, and no, that is not a typo for the board game. Scrapple is a breakfast food created in the 17th century by German settlers in the Pennsylvania area. It is made from leftover pork scraps and trimmings mixed with cornmeal, flour and spices, then poured into a loaf pan, chilled, sliced and pan fried until crispy. It was a clever way to turn scraps that would normally be thrown away into a hearty meal.
Monday also marks World Freedom Day, honoring the date in 1989 when the Berlin Wall fell in Germany. The day celebrates the perseverance of people who have fought for their freedom and their rights.
With freedom as the theme of the morning, Jerry brought two freedom related questions to the pop quiz. The anchors and the control room each locked in their guesses, but not everyone got them right. Think you can do better? Test your knowledge below, then watch the video to find out the answers.
1) The Constitution is the supreme law of the United States. Which constitutional amendment says Congress cannot make laws establishing a religion or blocking its free exercise, or limiting freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right to peacefully assemble and the right to petition the government?
A) The First Amendment
B) The Second Amendment
C) The Third Amendment
2) Elton John has landed more than 50 songs on Billboard’s Top 40 charts since the early 1970s, including the 1975 number one hit Philadelphia Freedom. What was the inspiration behind the song’s title?
A) America’s 200th birthday
B) Billie Jean King
C) Rocky Balboa
Got your answers ready? Watch the video above to see how you stack up against the NBC Palm Springs crew, and tune in for the next Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 9, 2026
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