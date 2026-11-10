Hashtag Trivia
Sesame Street, Cupcakes and Area Codes: Tuesday’s Holiday Lineup
November 10 is National Sesame Street Day, marking the date the beloved children’s show first hit the airwaves in 1969. Since then, the series has picked up more than 200 Daytime Emmy Awards and now airs in over 150 countries. As for fan favorites, one ranking puts Elmo and Cookie Monster in a tie for the top spot, followed by Elmo’s puppy Tango, with Oscar the Grouch coming in third. The Count lands somewhere around fifth, so he gets a little love after all.
It’s also National Vanilla Cupcake Day, one of many cupcake celebrations on the calendar. Chocolate cupcakes get their day on October 18, cupcake lovers celebrate on June 13, Canada marks National Cupcake Day on February 24 and the United States does the same on December 15.
Rounding out the list is National Area Code Day. AT&T developed the telephone area code system in the 1940s and launched it in 1947. Here in the Coachella Valley, most of us dial 760, and that local pride set the stage for a bonus round of area code trivia in today’s pop quiz.
Think you know your digits? Test your knowledge with these two questions, then watch the video to see if you got them right.
1) In the 2008 top five hit “Kiss Me Thru the Phone,” Soulja Boy sings a full 10 digit phone number that hints at the city where he grew up. The area code in that number belongs to which metropolis?
A. Atlanta
B. Chicago
C. Miami
2) For years, the entire state of Florida used the 305 area code. In 1999, a new area code was issued for East Central Florida, covering the stretch from Orlando to the Atlantic coastal cities of Melbourne, Merritt Island, Titusville and Cape Canaveral. Which area code was it?
A. 321
B. 352
C. 777
Got your answers locked in? Watch the video above to find out how you did, and see whether the control room could keep up with Jerry.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 10, 2026
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