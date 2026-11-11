Pocky, Sundaes and Spinal Tap: Today’s Holiday Lineup Goes All the Way to 11

Wednesday, November 11, 2026, is Veterans Day, a day to honor everyone who has served our country. However, the calendar also has a few sweeter and louder celebrations, and NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen was happy to share them on this morning’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz.

First up is International Pocky Day. Pocky is a Japanese snack made of thin biscuit sticks coated in flavors like chocolate, strawberry, green tea and cookies and cream, and the treat has been around since 1966. As for why it lands on November 11, take a look at the sticks themselves. Their long, skinny shape looks a lot like the number one, making 11/11 the perfect fit.

It’s also National Sundae Day, honoring the classic dessert of ice cream topped with syrup, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry. Jerry raises the same question every year, wondering why a holiday named after a sundae doesn’t fall on a Sunday. Nobody in the studio had an answer, though everyone agreed the first or second Sunday of November would make a lot more sense.

Rounding out the day is International Metal Day, and this one is all about rock and roll. The date comes straight from the 1984 cult classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, in which guitarist Nigel Tufnel proudly shows off amps that go up to 11 instead of the usual 10, simply because it makes them one louder. Jerry calls it the greatest movie ever, though not everyone on set has seen it yet.

That brings us to today’s pop quiz, with two questions all about the film. Think you know your Spinal Tap trivia? Give these a try.

1) In This Is Spinal Tap, the band’s popularity is fading fast. When Spinal Tap is booked to play a gig at Theme Land Amusement Park in Stockton, California, the band is disappointed to find out it was billed second behind which form of children’s entertainment?

A) Caravan of Clowns

B) Dancing Dogs

C) Puppet Show

2) According to a scene in the movie, Spinal Tap’s drummers have all died from a variety of causes. Which of these drummer demises did NOT happen, as far as we know?

A) A bad badminton tragedy

B) A fatal gardening accident

C) Spontaneous combustion

Let’s just say the first question had the whole studio scratching their heads. Think you can do better? Test your knowledge by watching the video above to see how the morning crew did and find out the correct answers.



