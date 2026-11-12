Hashtag Trivia
Pizza, French Dips and a Whole Lot of Soul: Thursday’s Holiday Calendar
Thursday, November 12 is packed with reasons to celebrate, and NBC Palm Springs meteorologist Jerry Steffen walked the morning crew through all of them on this week’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz.
First up is National Pizza with Everything (Except Anchovies) Day, and yes, that is the official name. The rules are simple: pile your pizza high with every topping you can think of, from pepperoni and peppers to pineapple, and even some wilder picks like noodles, hard boiled eggs and peanuts. One member of the crew even has a friend who swears by cashews on their pie, so anything goes today.
It’s also National French Dip Day, a celebration of the classic roast beef sandwich served with a side of au jus for dunking.
Rounding out the calendar is National Chicken Soup for the Soul Day, which has less to do with food and more to do with the beloved book first published in 1993. The day is all about celebrating who you are, where you’ve been, where you’re going and the people you appreciate along the way.
That brought Jerry to the key word for today’s pop quiz: soul. He put two soul related questions to the morning team, and now it’s your turn.
1) David Soul scored his only Billboard Top 40 hit in 1977 when his ballad “Don’t Give Up On Us” climbed all the way to number one. Soul was primarily an actor, though, and while the song was on the charts he played a leading role on which late 70s police detective TV series?
A) Hawaii Five-O
B) The Rockford Files
C) Starsky and Hutch
2) The 1967 song “Soul Man” is the biggest hit single from the American R&B duo Sam and Dave, with lyrics conceived during the turmoil of the civil rights movement. Though the song was performed by Sam Moore and Dave Prater, it was co-written by Porter and which iconic singer, songwriter and actor?
A) Barry White
B) Isaac Hayes
C) Lou Rawls
Think you know the answers? Test your knowledge by watching the video above, and find out whether the morning crew had the soul to get them right.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 12, 2026
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