Friday the 13th Brings Rumors, Romance and Riffs to the Hashtag Holiday Calendar

Friday the 13th has arrived, and while some folks are knocking on wood and dodging black cats, Jerry Steffen and Manny decided to call it a lucky one on this morning’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz. After all, the best way to beat a spooky date is to make your own luck.

First on the calendar is Sadie Hawkins Day, the day when women flip the script and ask men out on a date. The tradition actually got its start in the funny pages, beginning as a storyline in the Li’l Abner comic strip back in 1937.

For the music lovers out there, today is also National Symphonic Metal Day, celebrating the genre that blends the crunch of heavy metal with the grandeur of a full classical orchestra. The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah by Therion is widely considered the biggest track to bring the two worlds together. The holiday sparked a quick debate on set over which bands really qualify, though Jerry wasn’t convinced every band with a big sound makes the cut.

Rounding out the day is National Start a Rumor Day, a lighthearted holiday where you make up silly, totally unbelievable rumors about family, friends and coworkers just for the fun of it. The key word is outrageous, so keep it clearly untrue and all in good fun. The crew got in on the action by putting a rumor up on screen claiming Jerry eats shorts, and let’s just say Jerry wasn’t exactly rushing to deny it.

With rumors as the theme of the day, Jerry brought two gossip-worthy questions to the pop quiz. Things got a little spooky before the quiz even started, as Manny had apparently been singing one of the answer choices on the way into the studio without ever seeing Jerry’s notes. Friday the 13th magic, or a psychic in the making? You be the judge.

Think you’ve got the scoop? Test your knowledge, then watch the video to see if you got it right.

1) Pop music has no shortage of songs about gossip and rumors, from My Boyfriend’s Back to I Heard It Through the Grapevine. One of the more recent is a Taylor Swift single with a lyric about talking to your friends, talking to my friends and talking to me. Which Swift hit is it?

A) I Knew You Were Trouble

B) Look What You Made Me Do

C) We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

2) This actress named Rumer made her acting debut in the 1995 coming of age drama Now and Then, and has since appeared in films like Striptease, The House Bunny, Sorority Row and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. What is her full name?

A) Rumer Coppola

B) Rumer Hawk

C) Rumer Willis

Did you get them both? Watch the full segment to find out, and see whether the control room crew was as sharp as you were.



