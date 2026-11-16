Hashtag Trivia
Buttons, Burgers and Bears: Jerry’s Monday Pop Quiz Has Something for Everyone
Monday mornings are tough, but Jerry Steffen had the NBC Palm Springs morning crew warming up their brains early with another round of the Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz.
Monday, November 16 is packed with holidays, starting with National Fast Food Day. Consider it your hall pass to grab a burger, fries or a chicken sandwich guilt free. The crew had its favorites, and In N Out came up fast, which makes sense to anyone who has ever driven past the long line wrapped around the building.
It’s also National Have a Party With Your Bear Day. It’s mostly meant for the little ones, but there’s no rule saying adults can’t throw a party for their favorite stuffed animal too.
Rounding out the day is National Button Day, created by the National Button Society to celebrate button collecting as a hobby. Jerry admitted buttons can be a real hazard for meteorologists on TV, since all that buttoning and unbuttoning during a forecast has caused a few to pop right off over the years. His advice to coworkers, don’t stand too close.
In honor of the holiday, both of today’s quiz questions are all about buttons. Think you know the answers? Test your knowledge, then watch the video to see how you did and how the morning crew fared.
1) This actor and comedian was born Aaron Chwatt in Manhattan in 1919. Starting in the 1940s, he appeared in dozens of films, including Sayonara, They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?, Pete’s Dragon and The Longest Day. What stage name is he better known by?
A) Big Buttons
B) Bowser Buttons
C) Red Buttons
2) The 2008 fantasy romantic drama The Curious Case of Benjamin Button tells the story of a man who ages in reverse. Brad Pitt stars as Benjamin, but which actress plays his adult love interest, Daisy Fuller?
A) Cate Blanchett
B) Kate Winslet
C) Meryl Streep
Got your answers locked in? Watch the video above to find out if you’re as sharp as a button, and tune in to NBC Palm Springs every morning for more holiday fun with Jerry.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 16, 2026
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