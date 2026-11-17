Tuesday, November 17 brings a few holidays to the table, and NBC Palm Springs Chief Meteorologist Jerry Steffen swapped the weather map for his game show host gig to run through all of them on this week’s Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz.

First up is National Take a Hike Day. It sounds like an insult, but it’s really a nudge to get outside, enjoy nature and get some exercise. A typical hike burns about 400 to 550 calories an hour, and the Coachella Valley has no shortage of trails to pick from. The morning crew compared notes on their favorite local climbs, from the Bump and Grind to the cross.

It’s also National Unfriend Day, an informal holiday Jimmy Kimmel came up with on his show back in 2010. The idea is simple: clean up your social media. That means saying goodbye to people who post too much, people who never post at all, anyone spreading bad vibes and, of course, the bots.

Last but not least, it’s National Homemade Bread Day. The National Homemade Bread Committee in Ann Arbor, Michigan started the day in the 1980s, so quit loafing around and bake a loaf. Sourdough is still having a big moment, and as the crew pointed out, a fresh loaf makes your whole house smell amazing.

With bread as the theme, Jerry put the studio to the test with two bread related questions. Can you do better than the morning team?

1) Dave’s Killer Bread was founded in 2005 by former convict Dave Dahl in Milwaukie, Oregon. Dave is no longer involved in the business, but packages of his certified organic bread still show a cartoon of Dave holding which item?

A) A guitar

B) Handcuffs

C) A sandwich

2) Bread was a soft rock group from Los Angeles that landed 10 songs in Billboard’s Top 40 during the 1970s. Its biggest hits include Make It With You, Everything I Own, Baby I’m a Want You and If. Who was the band’s chief songwriter and lead vocalist?

A) David Gates

B) Paul Davis

C) Stephen Bishop

Let’s just say it was a rough morning for the panel. Thalia said they’re now zero for four this week, and even people who buy the bread all the time were left guessing.

Think you know the answers? Watch the video above to test your knowledge and see how the NBC Palm Springs crew did. And while you’re at it, enjoy some bread.



