Monday, November 23, brings a mix of quirky celebrations with National Doctor Who Day, International Fibonacci Day and National Espresso Day.

National Doctor Who Day marks the anniversary of the British science fiction series' debut on November 23, 1963. The show follows the Doctor, an extraterrestrial time traveler who explores space and time.

It's also International Fibonacci Day, celebrating the mathematical sequence named after 13th-century Italian mathematician Leonardo Fibonacci. The sequence begins with 1 and 1, with each following number calculated by adding the two numbers before it.

Coffee lovers also have a reason to celebrate with National Espresso Day. The morning newscast marked the occasion with a pop quiz featuring questions about Nespresso's longtime brand ambassador George Clooney and Sabrina Carpenter's hit song "Espresso."

The second question challenged viewers to identify another beverage mentioned in Carpenter's song, with Mountain Dew revealed as the correct answer.

From time travel to mathematics and a little caffeine, November 23 offers plenty of reasons to celebrate.