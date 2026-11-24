Tuesday, November 24, offers a few unusual reasons to celebrate, from showing off hidden talents to appreciating brunettes and testing your movie trivia knowledge.

National Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day encourages people to share the special skills and quirky abilities others may not know about. Whether it's juggling, doing impressions, spinning a basketball on your finger or even mooing like a cow, today is a chance to show off what makes you unique.

It's also National Brownie Locks Day, a celebration of brunettes and their hair in all styles and lengths.

And for a more unusual observance, there's National Use Even If the Seal Is Broken Day. The humorous holiday pokes fun at familiar product safety warnings about broken seals.

That last observance inspired today's pop quiz, with two questions connected to the word "seal."

The first asks which actor portrayed Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle in the 2014 film American Sniper. The answer is Bradley Cooper.

The second question focuses on British singer Seal and his hit song "Kiss from a Rose." The song became a worldwide hit after appearing in the 1995 DC Comics film Batman Forever.

Whether you're showing off a hidden talent or testing your movie knowledge, November 24 has something a little different to celebrate.