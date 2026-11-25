Thanksgiving Eve is bringing a mix of music, fashion and holiday traditions with several fun celebrations on Wednesday, November 25.

First up is International Hat Day, encouraging people to celebrate by wearing a hat of their choice, whether it's a baseball cap, fedora or top hat.

It's also National Tie One On Day, which has nothing to do with happy hour. The day before Thanksgiving encourages people to tie on an apron, bake something and share it with someone else as an act of kindness.

Music lovers can also celebrate National Jukebox Day, honoring the classic coin-operated music machines. The observance recognizes the early jukebox, including a machine installed in a San Francisco saloon in 1889 that allowed customers to listen to music through listening tubes after inserting a coin.

The NBC Palm Springs team put its jukebox knowledge to the test with two trivia questions.

The first asked which television character could turn a jukebox on with a fist bump. The answer was Arthur Fonzarelli, better known as Fonzie, from Happy Days.

The second question focused on the 1982 hit song "Jukebox Hero." The correct answer was Foreigner.

Whether you're celebrating with a favorite hat, baking something for someone special or playing classic songs, November 25 offers plenty of ways to enjoy Thanksgiving Eve.