Black Friday brought holiday shopping, unusual celebrations and a little entertainment trivia to NBC Palm Springs with a special edition of its Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz.

Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, features more than just post-Thanksgiving shopping. The day's calendar also includes National Sinkie Day, a lighthearted celebration of eating Thanksgiving leftovers directly over the kitchen sink.

The idea is simple: Skip setting the table and avoid creating more dishes by enjoying those holiday leftovers right over the sink.

The hosts also highlighted National You're Welcome Giving Day, a reminder to respond to expressions of gratitude by showing appreciation to others.

Following Thanksgiving, the unofficial observance encourages people to recognize the family members, friends and loved ones who helped make the holiday special.

Of course, Nov. 27 is also Black Friday, traditionally marking the beginning of the holiday shopping season. The name is associated with retailers moving into the black, an accounting term referring to businesses operating at a profit.

Black also served as the theme for the morning's pop quiz, which featured two entertainment questions.

The first focused on Canadian singer-songwriter Alannah Myles and her 1989 hit "Black Velvet." The song became a major success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Contestants were asked what inspired Myles to write the soulful ballad, choosing between Elvis Presley, Memphis or whiskey.

The correct answer was Elvis Presley. The song pays tribute to the legendary entertainer and his musical influence.

The second question tested television knowledge with the sitcom "Black-ish," which aired for eight seasons from 2014 to 2022.

The series follows Andre "Dre" Johnson, played by Anthony Anderson, and his wife, Rainbow Johnson, as they navigate family life.

Contestants had to identify the actress who portrayed Rainbow, choosing between Issa Rae, Niecy Nash and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The correct answer was Tracee Ellis Ross, who earned critical recognition for her performance in the series.

With holiday leftovers, expressions of gratitude and a little music and television trivia, the Black Friday segment offered a lighthearted start to the post-Thanksgiving weekend.

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