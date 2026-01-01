Holiday Lights
Share Your Holiday Display!
Do you have an amazing holiday light display? We'd love to feature it on our map and share it with the Coachella Valley community!
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Featured Holiday Light Displays
Explore these amazing holiday light displays throughout the Coachella Valley. Click on map markers to see addresses and plan your holiday lights tour!
Plan Your Holiday Lights Tour!
Let Google Maps create the optimal route through all 0 amazing light displays. Starting from your current location, we'll guide you on a magical journey through the Coachella Valley!
Opens in Google Maps with turn-by-turn navigation
Click on the Christmas tree markers to see details about each display!
Light Up Your Home This Season
In Partnership with Mijo Candle Co.
Created in collaboration with Drag Queen Super Star, Ethylina Canne and her fabulous sister, Sandy Claus, our "Holiday Lights" candle was born to shine during the month-long spectacular 'Holiday Lights' on NBC Palm Springs.
It's the scent you'll wish every house on the block smelled like. Festive, bold, and full of heart.
Supporting Our Community
A portion of proceeds supports PS Rodeo in December, helping spread a little more love and light this season.
Scent Profile:
A lush blend of black currant and juicy white pomegranate comes alive with soft white rose, bright bergamot, and grounding notes of cedarwood and sandalwood. Rich, welcoming, and made for moments that feel like home.
Holiday Light Display Addresses
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Please Note: These displays are on private property. Please be respectful of homeowners and neighbors. Drive slowly, keep noise to a minimum, and do not block driveways or streets. Happy holidays!