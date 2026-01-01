Created in collaboration with Drag Queen Super Star, Ethylina Canne and her fabulous sister, Sandy Claus, our "Holiday Lights" candle was born to shine during the month-long spectacular 'Holiday Lights' on NBC Palm Springs.

It's the scent you'll wish every house on the block smelled like. Festive, bold, and full of heart.

Supporting Our Community A portion of proceeds supports PS Rodeo in December, helping spread a little more love and light this season.