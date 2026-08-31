Hicksville Pines Offers NBC Palm Springs Viewers 15% Off

If you're looking for a unique mountain getaway, Hicksville Pines Bud & Breakfast in Idyllwild is offering NBC Palm Springs viewers an exclusive discount.

Nestled in the San Jacinto Mountains, the boutique property offers themed rooms, retro arcade games and a relaxed atmosphere for adults looking to get away from the city.

Owner Erica says guests can enjoy a 420-friendly environment along with the surrounding mountain wilderness.

"It's nice to come out here and be able to breathe fresh air and see the stars and relax," she said.

Guests can stay in uniquely themed rooms, including the Dolly Parton room, and enjoy amenities such as vintage arcade games, arts and crafts, archery and outdoor activities.

The property also offers free camp movies every night and serves hot dogs in the afternoon.

NBC Palm Springs viewers can receive 15% off their stay, plus 20% off additional nights when available. To receive the discount, guests can use the code NBCPalmSprings at checkout.

The stay also includes complimentary breakfast, featuring a memorable waffle shaped like a cannabis leaf.

Hicksville Pines is designed to give visitors a chance to relax, enjoy the mountain surroundings and experience a getaway with a distinctive twist.

For NBC Palm Springs viewers looking for a mountain escape, the exclusive discount offers another reason to head up to Idyllwild.

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