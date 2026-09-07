Mario’s Italian Cafe Serves Up Value in the Coachella Valley

Eating out in the Coachella Valley can get expensive, but one longtime local restaurant is keeping its focus on generous portions, classic Italian food and affordable prices.

Mario’s Italian Cafe has been serving the Coachella Valley for more than five decades, with five locations across the desert and a philosophy centered on value.

“We don’t sell cheap, we sell value,” a representative said. “Our portions are large. There’s quality to the dinner, but the prices are not high.”

The restaurant offers a variety of specials aimed at families and customers looking for an affordable meal. Lunch specials start at $9.95, while Monday family night features a $9 large pizza. Dinner specials can include a meal with a glass of wine for less than $20.

The restaurant also promotes what it describes as the Valley’s largest $5 glass of wine.

For Mario’s, keeping prices accessible is about more than attracting customers. It is part of the business philosophy that has guided the restaurant for decades.

“It makes me feel I’ve accomplished what I’m trying to do — build a business that the average person could go out to dinner without going to the bank,” the representative said.

Giving back to the community is another part of the restaurant’s recipe for success. Mario’s supports local nonprofits and schools, offers birthday-related donations and has even provided cooking lessons for children.

“You don’t get money for, but what you get in your chest, you can’t buy with money,” the representative said. “And that’s more important.”

Customers say the combination of value and generous portions keeps them coming back.

One customer said the restaurant makes it possible to feed a family, including children and grandchildren, while still enjoying the food.

After more than 50 years, Mario’s Italian Cafe continues to rely on the same basic formula: big portions, traditional Italian food, family-friendly specials and a commitment to making a night out affordable.

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