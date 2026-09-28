Kai the Deal Guy
111 Bar in Cathedral City Serves Up Drag Shows, Deals and Desert Nightlife
Big savings, big entertainment and a welcoming atmosphere are helping make 111 Bar in Cathedral City a destination for nightlife in the Coachella Valley.
The local bar is known for its drag shows and all-day happy hour specials, giving customers multiple ways to enjoy a night out without spending a fortune.
Vanity Halston, the entertainment director at 111 Bar, says the venue offers much more than drag entertainment.
“Not only that, we have our entertainment at night as well,” Halston said. “We have cabaret artists. We have live singers and piano players. We have karaoke. We are literally a one-stop shop for anything that you want to find here in the desert.”
The combination of entertainment and specials has helped 111 Bar build a loyal following throughout the Coachella Valley.
Customers say the welcoming atmosphere is another reason they continue to return.
“It doesn't matter who you are. Everybody's welcome. It's like your family when you come here,” one customer said.
Halston says creating that sense of community has always been an important part of the bar.
“The 111 Bar really is a community bar. We love everyone and we accept everyone,” she said. “When you come in here to 111, you feel safe, you feel accepted, and there's always a drink waiting for you.”
With drag shows, live music, cabaret performances, karaoke and drink specials, 111 Bar continues to offer Coachella Valley residents another option for entertainment and a night out in Cathedral City.
By: Kai Beech
September 28, 2026
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