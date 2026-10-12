The Deal Guy: Explore Whitewater Preserve Near Palm Springs for Free

Looking for a desert escape that won't cost a dime? Whitewater Preserve, a short drive north of Palm Springs, offers visitors an opportunity to explore nature, spot wildlife and enjoy the outdoors without paying an admission fee.

The preserve features hiking trails, birdwatching, picnic areas and free camping, making it an appealing destination for anyone looking to get away from the pressures of everyday life.

Lucas Wilgers, the preserve manager, says the water flowing down from the San Gorgonio Mountains helps make the area a special oasis in the desert. The surrounding mountains include San Gorgonio Peak, which rises to approximately 11,500 feet and is the tallest peak in Southern California.

Wilgers says the preserve gives Coachella Valley residents easy access to a green, natural landscape and serves as a gateway to the surrounding wilderness.

Visitors can explore the trails, look for wildlife, enjoy the water or simply relax and take in the scenery.

Whitewater Preserve is open seven days a week, year-round, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, and camping is also offered at no cost.

For anyone looking for an affordable outdoor adventure near Palm Springs, Whitewater Preserve offers a chance to experience the natural beauty of the desert without spending a dime.