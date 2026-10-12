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Whitewater Preserve Offers Free Hiking, Wildlife Viewing and Camping Near Palm Springs
Looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors without spending money? Whitewater Preserve, just north of Palm Springs, offers a free desert escape with hiking, wildlife viewing, birdwatching, picnicking and even camping.
Surrounded by the San Gorgonio Mountains, the preserve gives visitors a chance to step away from the city and experience a greener side of the desert.
Lucas Wilgers, the preserve manager, says the water flowing down from the mountains is a big part of what makes the area special. The surrounding landscape also holds personal significance for him.
“These mountains are my childhood playground,” Wilgers said. He added that having a green oasis so close to the Coachella Valley gives residents an opportunity to connect with nature and explore the gateway to the surrounding wilderness.
San Gorgonio Mountain, which rises to approximately 11,500 feet, is the tallest peak in Southern California and provides a striking backdrop for the preserve.
Visitors can spend their time exploring trails, looking for wildlife, birdwatching or relaxing near the water. For those looking to extend their stay, the preserve also offers free camping.
The preserve is open year-round, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, making it an accessible option for families, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone looking for a change of scenery without adding to their expenses.
One visitor recommended the preserve to anyone looking for a break from the pressures of everyday life.
“You want to get a peace of mind, want to get away from the city, you know, pressures of life,” the visitor said. “Definitely come out here and enjoy this beautiful scenery.”
For Coachella Valley residents looking for an affordable outdoor adventure, Whitewater Preserve offers a chance to enjoy the natural landscape without paying an admission fee.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Kai Beech
October 11, 2026
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