Explore Local Art and Meet Creators at Cathedral City's Perez Art District

Art lovers can discover local talent and explore unique creations at the Perez Art District in Cathedral City, where free events offer an inside look at the Coachella Valley's thriving arts community.

Home to more than 60 artists and galleries, the district features a wide range of creative work, including sculpture, painting, ceramics, glass art, screen printing and custom embroidery. Visitors can also find a bookstore and other artistic offerings.

Twice a month, the district opens its doors for events that allow visitors to meet the artists, explore their studios and purchase artwork directly from the people who create it.

The Fourth Fridays at 4 Art Walk takes place from 4 to 7 p.m., giving guests an opportunity to browse studios, connect with artists and learn more about their work.

For those who prefer a daytime visit, the Second Saturday Showcase runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can see artists working inside their studios and get a closer look at the creative process.

Artists say interacting with visitors and receiving feedback helps inspire their work and supports the local creative community.

Organizers hope the events encourage more people to discover the variety of artists working throughout the Coachella Valley.

Both events are scheduled to continue through May, offering residents and visitors a chance to experience local art, support independent creators and potentially find a one-of-a-kind piece to take home.