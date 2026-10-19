Kai the Deal Guy
Explore Local Art and Meet Creators at Cathedral City's Perez Art District
Art lovers can discover local talent and explore unique creations at the Perez Art District in Cathedral City, where free events offer an inside look at the Coachella Valley's thriving arts community.
Home to more than 60 artists and galleries, the district features a wide range of creative work, including sculpture, painting, ceramics, glass art, screen printing and custom embroidery. Visitors can also find a bookstore and other artistic offerings.
Twice a month, the district opens its doors for events that allow visitors to meet the artists, explore their studios and purchase artwork directly from the people who create it.
The Fourth Fridays at 4 Art Walk takes place from 4 to 7 p.m., giving guests an opportunity to browse studios, connect with artists and learn more about their work.
For those who prefer a daytime visit, the Second Saturday Showcase runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can see artists working inside their studios and get a closer look at the creative process.
Artists say interacting with visitors and receiving feedback helps inspire their work and supports the local creative community.
Organizers hope the events encourage more people to discover the variety of artists working throughout the Coachella Valley.
Both events are scheduled to continue through May, offering residents and visitors a chance to experience local art, support independent creators and potentially find a one-of-a-kind piece to take home.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 19, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
🚧 Tropical Storm Rachel left its mark on Highway 111. Caltrans crews are working on a $4.2 million emergency repair project near North Shore after flooding and washouts damaged the roadway along the Salton Sea. Repairs are underway weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Crooker Drive and Vanderveer Road. There’s no word yet on when the work will be complete. #SaltonSea #Highway111 #TropicalStormRachel #Caltrans #CoachellaValley
☕️ Social Time: dressing up for Halloween this year? If so, what’s your costume?
More than 1,000 runners and walkers took on the “World’s Toughest 6K” at the 39th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge! 🏃♀️🏃♂️ Cathedral City’s Amelio Chio claimed the overall win in 28:08, while Jade Belzberg took first place in the women’s division with a time of 30:42. Local athletes from across the Coachella Valley also made their mark on the challenging course! #PalmSprings #TramRoadChallenge #CoachellaValley #Running #RoadRace NBCPalmSprings
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Damian Walls extending the play for the TD, 2) Aiden Pope with the 100 yard pick-six, 3) Adam Tremper breaking tackles for the TD, 4) Trey Boulton snagging the contested catch, or 5) Devin Session with the TD throw on the run #hondaofthedesert #fnl #fridaynightlights #fyp #highschoolfootball
We’re in Palm Desert this morning as demonstrators gather for the No Kings rally, joining a nationwide day of protests and calls for political accountability. We’re talking with people at the rally about why they’re here and what they hope their voices will accomplish. Events are taking place across the country, with organizers also encouraging voter participation ahead of the election. Follow NBC Palm Springs for more voices and scenes from today’s rally. #NBCPalmSprings #PalmDesert #NoKings #CoachellaValley #Protest CommunityVoices
We’re in Cathedral City this morning for the No Kings: Vote Early event, joining communities across the country focused on getting voters to the polls. We’re talking with people here about why they came out and what motivated them to participate. Nearly 3,000 events are taking place nationwide to encourage early voting and civic engagement. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for local voices and perspectives from today’s event. #NBCPalmSprings #CathedralCity #NoKings #VoteEarly #CoachellaValley CommunityVoices
“NO KINGS: VOTE EARLY”: Residents gathered at Palm Springs City Hall for the “No Kings: Vote Early” event, sharing what brought them out and why making their voices heard matters. #NoKings #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #VoteEarly #civicengagement
Meet Gavin, aka “Banana Boy”! The Coachella Valley Firebirds fan favorite stopped by Very Caliente to share how his love of Fortnite inspired his iconic Peely costume — and his signature dance to “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” on the jumbotron. And yes, we finally got to see the face behind the banana! #NBCPalmSprings #VeryCaliente #CVFirebirds #BananaBoy #CoachellaValley
The #NorteFire is spreading near San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente. Fire crews are working to contain the blaze as conditions develop. Stay tuned to NBC Palm Springs for updates. #NorteFire #SouthernCalifornia #Wildfire #SanJuanCapistrano SanClemente NBCPalmSprings
Strong winds are expected across Southern California today, with speeds reaching 25 to 35 mph. Officials warn of possible falling trees, downed power lines and hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. Southern California Edison says emergency crews will be on standby for possible power outages. If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911. #SouthernCalifornia #CoachellaValley #WindAdvisory #PowerOutage #SouthernCaliforniaEdison NBCPalmSprings