Kai the Deal Guy
Palm Desert Car Wash Offers Snowbird Specials Starting at $87
Keeping a car clean can get expensive, especially for drivers who like to wash their vehicles regularly. Now, a Palm Desert business is offering a deal aimed at helping seasonal residents save.
American Car Wash is rolling out special three- and four-month packages with unlimited full-service or exterior washes starting at $87.
The packages allow customers to wash their vehicles as often as they like without paying for each visit individually.
Owner David Cartel says the car wash uses employees to prep vehicles with sponges, soap and suds before they enter the wash. Another employee hand-wipes the vehicle at the end of the process.
For customers who typically wash their cars several times a month, the savings can add up quickly.
Cartel says regular cleaning also helps maintain a vehicle's condition, including its interior surfaces, by preventing dirt and grime from building up over time.
The snowbird specials are designed to help seasonal residents keep their vehicles looking their best throughout their stay in the Coachella Valley.
By: Kai Beech
November 16, 2026
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