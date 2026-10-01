Kai's Home Stories
Historic Sugarloaf Cafe on Highway 74 Hits the Market for $1.688 Million
If you've ever driven through the San Jacinto Mountains, you've probably passed the Sugarloaf Cafe, a longtime landmark along Highway 74.
The historic property is now on the market for $1.688 million.
The Sugarloaf Cafe has been a destination along the highway since the 1930s, when the road was being constructed through the mountains. Historical accounts connect the property to Arthur Nightingale, who established a store and other services in the area. The business eventually became known as the Sugarloaf Cafe.
Real estate agent Steve Lyle is helping market the property as an opportunity to own the restaurant, surrounding real estate and a mountain lifestyle.
The property includes the historic cafe and market, a fully equipped commercial kitchen, two residences, camping areas and outdoor event space with a stage. The listing covers approximately 17.43 acres and about 5,784 square feet of improvements.
The cafe's outdoor patio has also served as a performance space, hosting bands and community gatherings over the years.
Located about 20 minutes from Palm Desert along Highway 74, the property offers a combination of commercial space, residences and mountain acreage.
The Sugarloaf Cafe is currently listed for $1,688,000
By: Kai Beech
October 1, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
8 years lated and $30 MILLION higher … Should the state order an independent audit? Drop a 💬 if you want answers! #cvusd #coachellavalley #audit #therogginreport #nbcpalmsprings
Data centers on pause. ✋ Palm Springs City Council unanimously extended it’s moratorium through August 25, 2028, giving the city time to set zoning rules. What do you think of the decision? 🌴
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
About 650,000 ballots and election materials are back with Riverside County election officials after the California Supreme Court ruled their seizure violated state election law. The materials remain under the registrar’s control as officials determine next steps.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you get excited or stressed about the upcoming holiday season (or both) ?
BREAKING: Human remains believed to be those of 17-year-old T’neya Tovar have been discovered at a second site in the Salton City area, according to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office. A skull and rib cage were found during a search involving Imperial County investigators and the FBI. Testing is still needed to confirm the remains belong to Tovar. The discovery comes one day after suspect Finebloom pleaded guilty to torture and voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement that could result in a sentence of 13 years to life. More details on NBCPalmSprings.com
NBC Palm Springs went back to Indio Hills today after Dillon Road flooded last night, forcing many residents to leave. One resident told us he is back today, working on repairs—after his home faced extensive damage in the flood. be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for a live look at the area today. #coachellavalley #weather #flood #indiohills #weather
This afternoon in Salton City, the FBI and Imperial County Sheriff’s Department were in the neighborhood of Abraham Feinbloom. Searching just after a plea deal was made to where Feinbloom agreed to show investigators where the remains of T’Neya Tovar are. Feinbloom pled guilty to one count of torture and voluntary manslaughter. Tonight you’ll hear from neighbors who have been following the case from the very beginning, that story will be on nbcpalmsprings.com #nbcpalmsprings #abrahamfeinbloom #fyp #murdercase #missingteenager
“WHAT ARE YOU HIDING?” Why won’t CVUSD just open the books? Drop your thoughts below 👇 #therogginreport #cvusd #coachellavalley #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
🌧️ Flash flooding swept across parts of the Coachella Valley overnight, leaving vehicles stranded and roads closed. CHP and emergency crews responded as water, rocks and debris impacted roadways in Indio Hills and along Dillon Road. Drivers in that area are urged to use alternate routes.