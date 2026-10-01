Historic Sugarloaf Cafe on Highway 74 Hits the Market for $1.688 Million

If you've ever driven through the San Jacinto Mountains, you've probably passed the Sugarloaf Cafe, a longtime landmark along Highway 74.

The historic property is now on the market for $1.688 million.

The Sugarloaf Cafe has been a destination along the highway since the 1930s, when the road was being constructed through the mountains. Historical accounts connect the property to Arthur Nightingale, who established a store and other services in the area. The business eventually became known as the Sugarloaf Cafe.

Real estate agent Steve Lyle is helping market the property as an opportunity to own the restaurant, surrounding real estate and a mountain lifestyle.

The property includes the historic cafe and market, a fully equipped commercial kitchen, two residences, camping areas and outdoor event space with a stage. The listing covers approximately 17.43 acres and about 5,784 square feet of improvements.

The cafe's outdoor patio has also served as a performance space, hosting bands and community gatherings over the years.

Located about 20 minutes from Palm Desert along Highway 74, the property offers a combination of commercial space, residences and mountain acreage.

The Sugarloaf Cafe is currently listed for $1,688,000