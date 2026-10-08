$282,000 Geodesic Dome Home Offers Unique Mountain Escape Near Palm Desert

A geodesic dome home tucked into the San Jacinto Mountains is offering homebuyers a chance to trade the desert landscape for mountain views without straying far from the Coachella Valley.

Featured in this edition of Home Stories with Archive Beach, the property is located in Piñon Crest, about 20 minutes from Palm Desert, and is listed for $282,000.

The unusual dome design sets the home apart from more traditional houses. A Compass real estate agent who specializes in unique properties said the home's construction and mountain setting make it stand out.

The property features a full kitchen and an open floor plan, offering a space that could serve as a primary residence or a mountain getaway.

Outside, the surroundings shift dramatically from the Coachella Valley's desert landscape to pine trees, cooler mountain air and views of the surrounding mountains.

Despite its secluded feel, the home remains within driving distance of Palm Desert and El Paseo, giving residents access to shopping, dining and other Valley amenities.

The listing highlights an alternative for buyers looking for something different from a conventional neighborhood home. At $282,000, the property may appeal to those seeking a mountain retreat at a lower price point than many homes in the region.

The featured agent said the area offers a variety of distinctive properties and that she specializes in finding unusual homes, including properties in Piñon Crest and beyond.

For buyers interested in a home outside the ordinary, the geodesic dome offers a different way to experience Southern California living, with mountain scenery replacing the desert backdrop while keeping the Coachella Valley close by.

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