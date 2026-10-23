Inside the Shag House: Palm Springs Mid-Century Modern Meets Bold Artistic Design

Palm Springs is famous for its mid-century modern architecture, but the Shag House takes retro style to another level, combining historic design with bold colors and artistic imagination.

Featured on this edition of Home Stories with Kai Beach, the property offers visitors a look at a 1950s-era Alexander home reimagined for modern living.

Scott Palermo and James Stanek of Harcourts Luxury Real Estate and Auctions help tell the story of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which spans approximately 2,200 square feet.

Originally built by the Alexander Company, the house reflects an architectural style that helped define Palm Springs. Today, its transformation brings that mid-century foundation into a new era.

Renowned artist Shag personally developed and designed the home's furnishings, walls, ceilings and decorative details, turning the property into a life-size work of art.

The interiors feature vibrant colors, playful retro elements and imaginative artwork, including a distinctive interpretation of the world through cocktail culture.

Outside, the pool area creates a tropical tiki-inspired retreat that blends colorful design with the home's mid-century character.

The Shag House is more than a piece of Palm Springs real estate. It's an artistic reinvention of architectural history, celebrating the city's distinctive style while reflecting how people live today.