Home Stories: Affordable Mountain Living in Idyllwild for Under $50,000

Living in a beautiful mountain town doesn't necessarily mean paying a sky-high price for a home. On this edition of Home Stories with Kai Beach, we're heading to Idyllwild to explore an affordable housing option for those looking to enjoy mountain living.

Idyllwild offers a setting that feels like something out of a Hallmark movie, with a small-town atmosphere, mountain scenery and a close-knit community.

Stephanie Yost and her daughter, Alex Cameron, with Idyllwild Realty, are showcasing one of the area's more affordable options: Idyllwild Trailer Park, a 55-plus community within walking distance of many of the town's amenities.

One mobile home currently listed in the community is priced just under $50,000. Inside, the home features vintage touches, charming built-ins and details that give it plenty of character.

Monthly space rent is approximately $850. That fee includes water, snow plowing and basic park maintenance.

Residents say the location and lower cost of living are major attractions. The community offers a chance to enjoy the mountain environment while still being able to make trips to the desert or the coast.

Community president Lisa Marie Hart says the friendly atmosphere is part of what makes the park special. Residents know one another, and many take pride in maintaining their homes and surroundings.

The mobile homes come in different sizes and styles, and residents also have access to a clubhouse featuring games and a pool table.

For people looking to experience Idyllwild without the cost of a traditional mountain home, Idyllwild Trailer Park offers another option to consider.