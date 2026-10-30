Home Stories: Oceanfront Shell Beach Home Offers Sweeping Pacific Views for $2.85 Million

Imagine waking up every morning with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean just outside your door. On this edition of Home Stories, we're heading to Shell Beach on California's Central Coast to tour a property that puts coastal living front and center.

Located at 428 Ocean Boulevard, the home sits just above the water in a prime coastal location near Pismo Beach.

Compass real estate agent Monique Garza says properties like this rarely become available, making it a special opportunity for buyers looking for a home right along the ocean.

The property is next to Dinosaur Caves Park and across from open space, offering a connection to the surrounding natural landscape while remaining close to town.

Inside, the two-story home features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and approximately 1,471 square feet of living space. Design details include vaulted wood ceilings, a stone fireplace and expansive ocean views.

One of the home's standout features is its deck overlooking the Pacific, offering a place to enjoy morning coffee, evening sunsets and the coastal scenery.

Listed at $2,850,000, the property combines a relaxed coastal atmosphere with a location just steps from the ocean.

At 428 Ocean Boulevard, the appeal is simple: you're not just looking at the Pacific, you're living right above it.