Inside a $5.5 Million Rancho Mirage Estate With Its Own Private Lake and Theater

Imagine having your own private resort right here in the Coachella Valley, complete with a private lake, tennis and pickleball courts, multiple residences and even a private movie theater.

This week's edition of Home Stories with Kai Beach takes viewers inside Clancy's End, a gated estate on Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage.

The property sits on more than an acre and a half of land and has no homeowners association. The main house measures approximately 10,000 square feet, with an additional 2,000-square-foot guest house.

Originally designed by local architect Juan Carlos Ochoa, the estate underwent a major transformation after being purchased by a billionaire owner who envisioned a palatial Greek-inspired property.

The more recent renovation, described by the property's representative as a "de-Greekification," brought the estate toward a Spanish-style design while maintaining its expansive scale and resort-like amenities.

Inside, the property features multiple bedrooms and bathrooms spread across separate residences, a chef-inspired kitchen and a separate butler's kitchen.

The private theater includes new speakers, a projector and a large screen. The main home's entertaining area features ceilings rising more than 30 feet, while more than 100 feet of glass walls connect the interior living spaces to the outdoors.

With its private recreational amenities and extensive living space, Clancy's End offers a distinctive take on luxury desert living.

The estate is currently listed for $5.5 million.