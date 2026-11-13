Kai's Home Stories
Unique High Desert Home in Mountain Center Blends Modern Design, Steel and Sustainability
A home in the high desert is putting a modern spin on mountain living, combining industrial materials, sustainable design and expansive views in a setting surrounded by natural beauty.
Located along Sonora Road in the Pinyon Crest community near Mountain Center, approximately 20 minutes from El Paseo, the 2.3-acre property stands out for its distinctive architecture and construction.
Unlike a traditional desert home, the residence features weathering steel, concrete and an airtight design intended to improve energy efficiency and maintain a clean indoor environment.
Compass Realtor Jessica MacKinnellan says one of the home's standout features is its passive solar design. Large windows allow the morning sun to heat the home's concrete surfaces, helping warm the interior naturally.
The exterior weathering steel is designed to withstand the elements without requiring paint or extensive maintenance. Its durability and fire-resistant characteristics also offer potential advantages in a high-desert environment.
According to MacKinnellan, the home's steel construction has also helped keep the seller's property insurance cost relatively low, at approximately $1,100 annually.
Inside, polished concrete floors, wood accents and expansive windows create a modern aesthetic while connecting the living spaces to the surrounding landscape.
The approximately 1,600-square-foot home includes two bedrooms and an office. Its highly insulated construction, solar-ready setup and potential for off-grid living offer additional appeal for buyers interested in energy efficiency and self-sufficiency.
The property also backs up to the National Forest, providing an open natural backdrop with no neighboring homes directly behind it.
Outside, the property includes a greenhouse, a detached two-car garage and additional space to enjoy the surrounding high-desert environment.
With its combination of steel construction, passive solar features and contemporary design, the home offers a different vision of mountain living in Southern California.
It's this week's edition of Home Stories with Kai Beach, showcasing distinctive properties and the people and design ideas that make them stand out.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 13, 2026
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