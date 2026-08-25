Local & Community
Board Set to OK Continuation of Sheriff's Public Safety Classes at CoD
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors is expected today to
authorize the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to continue providing state-
approved courses for the Public Safety Academy at College of the Desert.
``The sheriff's training center continues to provide viable and
resourceful training for personnel for the overall safety and security of the
(residents) and businesses throughout Riverside County,'' according to an
agency statement posted to the board's agenda for Tuesday.
The proposed Instructional Services Agreement between the county and
Desert Community College District would enable the department to staff College
of the Desert's Public Safety Academy until June 30, 2031, relying on qualified
administrators and teachers for a range of classes intended to prepare students
for careers as patrol and correctional deputies.
Operations costs are estimated to total roughly $236,000 over the five-
year period. College of the Desert would provide space and handle
processing and admitting students, but actual expenses tied to running the
academy would be borne by the sheriff's department, according to documents
posted to the agenda.
The Public Safety Academy has been available at CoD since 2001. In
addition to law enforcement training, the academy offers classes geared to
firefighter and emergency medical technician certifications.
Sheriff's instructors provide California Commission on Peace Officer
Standards & Training-certified classes at the main campus on Monterey Avenue in
Palm Desert, as well as the East County Training Center on Fred Waring Drive in
Palm Desert, the Mecca-Thermal Campus on Buchanan Street in Thermal and the
Lake Cahuilla Firing Range on Jefferson Avenue in La Quinta.
The previous compact between the sheriff's department and DCCD was
approved in January 2022. However, that agreement expired at the end of June.
More information on the Public Safety Academy is available at
https://www.collegeofthedesert.edu/.
Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.
By: City News Service
August 25, 2026