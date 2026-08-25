Board to Consider 5-Year Law Enforcement Services Compact with Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) - The Board of Supervisors today will consider

whether to ratify a five-year law enforcement services agreement, valued at $86

million, between the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the city of

Rancho Mirage.



The proposed agreement, which will be reviewed during the board's

policy calendar Tuesday, would task sheriff's personnel with handling all

municipal police functions from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2031.



The Rancho Mirage City Council approved the agreement in June. The

sheriff's department has been sole provider of law enforcement services in the

municipality for decades.



``The agreement ensures that service will continue uninterrupted,''

according to a report posted to the board's agenda.



Under the proposal, sheriff's service rate adjustments would be

allowed no more than once each fiscal year to reflect changes in the county's

cost of providing law enforcement protection. The compact further specifies

that all expenses incurred by sheriff's personnel to provide services would be

covered by the city, with no General Fund or other obligations by the county.



Services would include application of all state, county and municipal

laws, including providing traffic enforcement and managing criminal

investigations.



To meet the staffing needs of the city, there would be the equivalent

of 16 deputies on the job at all times. Personnel deployments would include a

sheriff's lieutenant, sheriff's watch sergeant, a motor sergeant, three

deputies on motorcycle detail, two deputies assigned to ``problem-oriented

policing and five community service officers.''



The county would provide supervision, equipment, communications and

supplies needed to maintain service levels, according to the agreement.



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