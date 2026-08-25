Cathedral City Releases Final Draft of Its Development Code, Public Hearings Begin in September

Cathedral City has released the final draft of its updated development code, the rulebook that decides what can be built where, including new housing, and it's now headed to a series of public hearings this fall.

The Planning Commission will take up the updated codes for the first time on September 9, 2026, at 6 p.m., then meet again September 23 at 6 p.m. to make a formal recommendation to the City Council. From there, the City Council will hold two hearings of its own, October 14 and October 28, both starting at 5:30 p.m., before deciding whether to adopt it.

City officials say the update is meant to make development rules easier to understand, encourage more housing and infill development, building on vacant or underused lots within the city instead of expanding its footprint outward, and bring the code in line with the city's 2040 General Plan and current state and federal law.

The draft is the result of more than a year and a half of work. The city held a community workshop at the Cathedral City Library in June, opened the draft code up for public review from May 15 through June 12, and held two Planning Commission workshops in mid-June before releasing the final hearing draft in August.

All the hearings are open to the public, and residents can still weigh in by emailing DCU@cathedralcity.gov or through the comment tool on the city's zoning project website.



