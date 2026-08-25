College of the Desert Students Get Head Start During Roadrunner’s Welcome Day

College of the Desert students are getting a head start on the new semester through Roadrunner’s Welcome Day, an event designed to help students prepare before their first day of class.

Rather than a traditional orientation, Welcome Day operates as an interactive open house. Students move around campus to complete activities, take care of important tasks and connect with College of the Desert staff.

Students were able to get assistance with financial aid, student IDs, parking, textbooks, educational plans, technology and other needs as they prepare for the semester.

College of the Desert also provided students with a Roadrunner first-semester to-do list, giving them a guide to the tasks they need to complete before classes begin.

College officials say the event can be especially helpful for new students and those who are the first in their families to attend college. The goal is to make the transition into higher education easier while helping students become familiar with campus resources.

By completing these tasks ahead of time, students can begin the semester with fewer administrative hurdles and a better understanding of where to go when they need assistance.

Roadrunner’s Welcome Day is part of College of the Desert’s efforts to help students feel prepared and connected as they begin their college experience.