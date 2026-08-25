Desert Fast Pitch Returns to Coachella Valley, Giving Nonprofits a Chance to Win $20,000

A Shark Tank-inspired competition is returning to the Coachella Valley this fall, giving local nonprofits the opportunity to compete for thousands of dollars in funding.

Desert Fast Pitch, organized by NPO Centric, will hold its grand finale October 1 at Agua Caliente. Nonprofit organizations will pitch their missions and compete for a $20,000 grand prize. Second and third place winners will receive $15,000 and $10,000, respectively.

According to NPO Centric Director Tali Fantini, participating nonprofits go through six to eight weeks of training before competing in a semifinal event, where six finalists are selected for the final competition.

Among the organizations taking part is the Desi Strong Foundation, founded by Jessica Bowser. The organization supports Coachella Valley families dealing with pediatric cancer.

Because the region does not have a children's hospital, families often have to travel outside the Coachella Valley for treatment. Desi Strong helps families with expenses including gas, food, travel and bills. The organization also provides a Desi Strong therapy doll designed to help children cope with the physical and emotional challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

Bowser said competing in Desert Fast Pitch has been nerve-wracking, but she sees the experience as an opportunity to grow professionally and raise additional funding for the foundation.

Fantini said the event also gives nonprofits an opportunity to introduce their work to a wider Valley audience.

For participating organizations, the competition is about more than prize money. It's an opportunity to highlight the causes they support and potentially gain resources to expand their impact throughout the Coachella Valley.